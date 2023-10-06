Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

If you're wanting to put money on a game matchup today but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Seeking an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games to Bet on Today

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Oklahoma State (-11.5)

Oklahoma State (-11.5) Oklahoma State Moneyline: -450

-450 Kansas State Moneyline: +340

+340 Total: 53.5

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Illinois (-3.5)

Illinois (-3.5) Illinois Moneyline: -160

-160 Nebraska Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 43.5

