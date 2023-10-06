Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montcalm County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Montcalm County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Montcalm County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Tri County High School at Big Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webberville Community High School at Vestaburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Vestaburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grant High School at Central Montcalm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Stanton, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breckenridge High School at Montabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Blanchard, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carson City-Crystal High School at Montabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Blanchard, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
