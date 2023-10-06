Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Muskegon County, Michigan this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Hart High School at Holton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Holton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oakridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muskegon High School at Zeeland West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Zeeland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Muskegon High School at Ravenna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ravenna, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montague High School at Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fremont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
