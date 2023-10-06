We have 2023 high school football competition in Muskegon County, Michigan this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Muskegon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Hart High School at Holton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Holton, MI

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oakridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Muskegon, MI

How to Stream: Watch Here

Muskegon High School at Zeeland West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Zeeland, MI

Conference: OK Conference

How to Stream: Watch Here

North Muskegon High School at Ravenna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

Location: Ravenna, MI

Conference: West Michigan

How to Stream: Watch Here

Montague High School at Fremont High School