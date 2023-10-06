Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oscoda County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oscoda County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Oscoda County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Rogers City High School at Mio AuSable High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mio, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
