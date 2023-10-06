Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Otsego County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Otsego County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Glen Lake High School at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Johannesburg, MI

Johannesburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Gaylord High School at Escanaba High School