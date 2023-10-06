Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Otsego County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Otsego County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Glen Lake High School at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Johannesburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Gaylord High School at Escanaba High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Escanaba, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
