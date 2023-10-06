Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Otsego County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Otsego County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Glen Lake High School at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Johannesburg, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Gaylord High School at Escanaba High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Escanaba, MI
    • Conference: Big North
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

