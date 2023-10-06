Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Saginaw County, Michigan this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Birch Run High School at Garber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Essexville, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgeport High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Lutheran High School at St. Louis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: St. Louis, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeland High School at Frankenmuth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Frankenmuth, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nouvel Catholic Central High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Standish, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durand Area High School at Chesaning High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chesaning, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alma High School at Swan Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coleman High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Merrill, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at H. H. Dow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.