Sanilac County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Peck Community High School at Merritt Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 6

4:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Caseville High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Carsonville, MI

Carsonville, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Croswell-Lexington High School at Imlay City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Imlay City, MI

Imlay City, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Marlette High School at Bad Axe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Bad Axe, MI

Bad Axe, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Ubly High School at Sandusky High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Sandusky, MI

Sandusky, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Deckerville Community High School at Mayville High School