If you live in Tuscola County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Berrien County
  • Oakland County
  • Wayne County
  • Gratiot County
  • Branch County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Presque Isle County
  • Antrim County

    • Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Kingston High School at Capac High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Capac, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Millington High School at Bullock Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Midland, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Laker High School at Cass City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Cass City, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Akron-Fairgrove High School at North Huron High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Kinde, MI
    • Conference: North Central Thumb
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Caro High School at Reese High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Reese, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Caro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Caro, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vassar High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Sebewaing, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Deckerville Community High School at Mayville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Mayville, MI
    • Conference: North Central Thumb
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.