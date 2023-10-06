There is high school football competition in Van Buren County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Schoolcraft High School at Lawton High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on October 6

6:50 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lawton, MI

Lawton, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Three Rivers High School at Paw Paw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Paw Paw, MI

Paw Paw, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Mattawan High School at Lakeview High School - Battle Creek

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School at Bangor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Bangor, MI

Bangor, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

South Haven High School at Watervliet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Watervliet, MI

Watervliet, MI Conference: BCS League

BCS League How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence High School at Bloomingdale High School