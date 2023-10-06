Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Washtenaw County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Grass Lake High School at Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Manchester, MI

Manchester, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Pioneer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Saline High School at Lincoln High School - Ypsilanti

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Ypsilanti, MI

Ypsilanti, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Chelsea, MI

Chelsea, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Bishop Foley High School