Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Washtenaw County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Grass Lake High School at Manchester High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Manchester, MI
    • Conference: Cascades
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Skyline High School at Pioneer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Ann Arbor, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saline High School at Lincoln High School - Ypsilanti

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Ypsilanti, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jackson High School at Chelsea High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Chelsea, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Bishop Foley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Madison Heights, MI
    • Conference: Catholic High School League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

