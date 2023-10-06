Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wexford County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Wexford County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Wexford County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Gull Lake High School at Cadillac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cadillac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manton High School at Roscommon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Roscommon, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.