When the Buffalo Bulls play the Central Michigan Chippewas at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection model predicts the Bulls will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+3) Over (51.5) Buffalo 29, Central Michigan 27

Week 6 MAC Predictions

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Chippewas have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Chippewas have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Central Michigan is winless against the spread when it has played as 3-point or greater favorites (0-2).

The Chippewas have seen four of its five games hit the over.

Central Michigan games this season have posted an average total of 47.3, which is 4.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulls based on the moneyline is 43.5%.

The Bulls' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

In games it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this year, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread.

The Bulls have hit the over in four of their five games with a set total (80%).

The average over/under for Buffalo games this year is 3.2 more points than the point total of 51.5 for this outing.

Chippewas vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Michigan 25.8 33.4 35.5 32.5 19.3 34.0 Buffalo 26.4 37.6 32.0 47.5 22.7 31.0

