Central Michigan vs. Buffalo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Central Michigan Chippewas (3-2) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Buffalo Bulls (1-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at UB Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Chippewas favored to win by 3 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Central Michigan vs. Buffalo matchup.
Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: UB Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Central Michigan (-3)
|54.5
|-160
|+130
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Central Michigan (-3.5)
|54.5
|-160
|+132
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Central Michigan has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.
- The Chippewas have been favored by 3 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Buffalo has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year, the Bulls have an ATS record of 3-1.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.