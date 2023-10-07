MAC action pits the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-3) against the Ball State Cardinals (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The Eagles are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 42.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Michigan Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Michigan (-2.5) 42.5 -140 +115 FanDuel Eastern Michigan (-2.5) 43.5 -142 +118

Week 6 Odds

Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has won two games against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Ball State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.