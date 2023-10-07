The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-3) host the Ball State Cardinals (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in a matchup between MAC rivals at Rynearson Stadium. Ball State is a 2.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 42.5 points for this matchup.

Eastern Michigan has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking sixth-worst with 16.2 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 46th in the FBS (22.4 points allowed per game). Ball State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, posting 301 total yards per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 95th with 399 total yards ceded per contest.

Eastern Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eastern Michigan -2.5 -110 -110 42.5 -110 -110 -145 +120

Eastern Michigan Recent Performance

With 288 yards of total offense per game (-82-worst) and 421 yards allowed per game on defense (-3-worst) over the last three contests, the Eagles have been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

The last three games have seen the Eagles' offense play poorly, ranking -110-worst in the FBS in points (14 points per game). They rank 79th on defense (21.3 points allowed per contest).

Over the previous three games, Eastern Michigan ranks -98-worst in passing offense (146 passing yards per game) and second-worst in passing defense (217 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the last three contests, the Eagles rank -1-worst in rushing offense (142 rushing yards per game) and -87-worst in rushing defense (204 rushing yards per game allowed).

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

In Eastern Michigan's four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Eastern Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Eastern Michigan has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has 642 pass yards for Eastern Michigan, completing 60.4% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 120 rushing yards (24 ypg) on 46 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaylon Jackson has racked up 258 yards on 49 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Samson Evans has collected 242 yards on 47 carries, scoring two times.

Tanner Knue has hauled in 22 receptions for 187 yards (37.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

JB Mitchell III has grabbed 11 passes while averaging 20.6 yards per game.

Blake Daniels has racked up nine catches for 101 yards, an average of 20.2 yards per game.

Mikah Coleman has three sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and eight tackles.

Joseph Sparacio, Eastern Michigan's leading tackler, has 18 tackles this year.

Bennett Walker leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording three passes defended.

