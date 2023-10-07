Michigan BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
Have the desire to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.
While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest.
Games in Michigan Today
Western Michigan Broncos vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Mississippi State (-20.5)
- Mississippi State Moneyline: -1600
- Western Michigan Moneyline: +850
- Total: 55.5
Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Buffalo Bulls
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Buffalo (-3)
- Buffalo Moneyline: -160
- Central Michigan Moneyline: +130
- Total: 51.5
Ball State Cardinals vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-2.5)
- Eastern Michigan Moneyline: -140
- Ball State Moneyline: +115
- Total: 42.5
Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Minnesota (-21.5)
- Minnesota Moneyline: -1400
- Michigan Moneyline: +800
- Total: 46
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
