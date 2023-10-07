In a Week 6 schedule that features plenty of thrilling matchups, fans from Michigan should tune in to see the Michigan Wolverines versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week

Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Mississippi State (-20.5)

Central Michigan Chippewas at Buffalo Bulls

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Central Michigan (-3)

Ball State Cardinals at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-2.5)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-21.5)

