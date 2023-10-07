The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2) take the field to try to take home the Little Brown Jug on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Wolverines are heavy, 18.5-point favorites. The contest has a 46-point over/under.

Michigan ranks 39th in points scored this season (34.4 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 6.0 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Minnesota is generating 342.2 total yards per contest (103rd-ranked). It ranks 62nd in the FBS on defense (361.4 total yards surrendered per game).

Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Michigan Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Wolverines' offense struggle, ranking -27-worst in the FBS in total yards (387.7 total yards per game). They rank 40th on the other side of the ball (255.7 total yards surrendered per game).

The Wolverines' defense has been creating chaos for opposing offenses over the last three games, ranking second-best by allowing just 6.7 points per game. On offense, they rank 53rd in the FBS during that three-game period (35.7 points per game).

Michigan has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three contests, registering 181.3 passing yards per game during that stretch (-54-worst). It has been more successful defensively, allowing 167.7 passing yards per game (60th-ranked).

Looking at the Wolverines' last three contests, they have posted 206.3 rushing yards per game on offense (50th-ranked) and have given up 88.0 rushing yards per game on defense (39th-ranked).

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.

Michigan has combined with its opponent to go over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

Michigan has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Michigan has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 93.3%.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has racked up 1,071 yards (214.2 ypg) on 83-of-105 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 116 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Blake Corum has racked up 425 yards on 74 carries while finding the end zone nine times.

Donovan Edwards has collected 157 yards on 47 carries. He's caught 12 passes for 103 yards (20.6 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson's 326 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has totaled 19 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in 15 passes while averaging 51.2 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland has racked up 15 receptions for 181 yards, an average of 36.2 yards per game.

Jaylen Harrell has 2.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 1.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Michigan's leading tackler, Junior Colson, has 25 tackles and 2.0 TFL this year.

Mike Sainristil has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

