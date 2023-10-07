The Week 6 college football schedule included two games with Southland teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

SE Louisiana vs. Incarnate Word | McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Week 6 Southland Results

Incarnate Word 33 SE Louisiana 26

Pregame Favorite: Incarnate Word (-20.5)

Incarnate Word (-20.5) Pregame Total: 60.5

Incarnate Word Leaders

Passing: Zach Calzada (23-for-32, 304 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Zach Calzada (23-for-32, 304 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jarrell Wiley (9 ATT, 54 YDS)

Jarrell Wiley (9 ATT, 54 YDS) Receiving: Brandon Porter (10 TAR, 10 REC, 182 YDS, 1 TD)

SE Louisiana Leaders

Passing: Eli Sawyer (27-for-40, 271 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Eli Sawyer (27-for-40, 271 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Harlan Dixon (13 ATT, 55 YDS)

Harlan Dixon (13 ATT, 55 YDS) Receiving: Jaylon Domingeaux (4 TAR, 4 REC, 58 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Incarnate Word SE Louisiana 371 Total Yards 416 304 Passing Yards 271 67 Rushing Yards 145 3 Turnovers 1

Texas A&M-Commerce 41 McNeese 10

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Passing: Josh Magana (12-for-21, 266 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Josh Magana (12-for-21, 266 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Ra'veion Hargrove (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)

Ra'veion Hargrove (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jabari Khepera (2 TAR, 1 REC, 74 YDS, 1 TD)

McNeese Leaders

Passing: Nate Glantz (10-for-18, 111 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Nate Glantz (10-for-18, 111 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: D'Angelo Durham (13 ATT, 67 YDS)

D'Angelo Durham (13 ATT, 67 YDS) Receiving: Makhi Paris (8 TAR, 4 REC, 61 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce McNeese 470 Total Yards 280 312 Passing Yards 216 158 Rushing Yards 64 1 Turnovers 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Southland Games

Lamar Cardinals at SE Louisiana Lions

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Strawberry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Northwestern State Demons at Nicholls State Colonels

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Incarnate Word Cardinals

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Houston Christian Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Husky Stadium

Husky Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.