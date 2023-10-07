Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 7, when the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Western Michigan Broncos go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Bulldogs. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Michigan (+20.5) Over (56.5) Mississippi State 34, Western Michigan 26

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 10.5% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

The Broncos have gone 3-2-0 ATS this year.

Western Michigan has a 1-2 record against the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year.

Three of the Broncos' five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

The average over/under for Western Michigan games this season is 4.6 less points than the point total of 56.5 in this outing.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 94.1% chance to win.

The Bulldogs have won once against the spread this season.

Mississippi State is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

The Bulldogs have played five games this year and three of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, 3.1 higher than the average total in Mississippi State games this season.

Broncos vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mississippi State 28 29.8 27.5 28 30 37 Western Michigan 25 35.8 38.5 20.5 16 46

