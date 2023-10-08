Will Amon-Ra St. Brown Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amon-Ra St. Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find St. Brown's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, St. Brown has been targeted 35 times, with season stats of 331 yards on 26 receptions (12.7 per catch) and two TDs. He also has one carry for four yards.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Abdomen
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Lions this week:
- Jameson Williams (FP/nir): 0 Rec
- Josh Reynolds (LP/groin): 12 Rec; 215 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Lions vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
St. Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|35
|26
|331
|98
|2
|12.7
St. Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|9
|6
|71
|1
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|7
|6
|102
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|12
|9
|102
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|7
|5
|56
|1
