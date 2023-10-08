Amon-Ra St. Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions' Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find St. Brown's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, St. Brown has been targeted 35 times, with season stats of 331 yards on 26 receptions (12.7 per catch) and two TDs. He also has one carry for four yards.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Abdomen

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Lions this week: Jameson Williams (FP/nir): 0 Rec Josh Reynolds (LP/groin): 12 Rec; 215 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Lions vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

St. Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 35 26 331 98 2 12.7

St. Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1

