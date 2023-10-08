Will James Mitchell Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
If you're trying to find James Mitchell's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at last year's season stats, Mitchell was targeted 11 times and had 11 catches for 113 yards (10.3 per reception) and one TD.
James Mitchell Injury Status: Doubtful (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Lions this week:
- Jameson Williams (questionable/nir): 0 Rec
- Josh Reynolds (questionable/groin): 12 Rec; 215 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (doubtful/abdomen): 26 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Lions vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mitchell 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|11
|113
|62
|1
|10.3
Mitchell Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 9
|Packers
|2
|2
|8
|1
|Week 10
|@Bears
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|1
|1
|22
|0
|Week 15
|@Jets
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|2
|2
|31
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|1
|1
|7
|0
