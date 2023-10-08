Jameson Williams was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Detroit Lions match up with the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Trying to find Williams' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Jameson Williams Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR

The Lions have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Josh Reynolds (LP/groin): 12 Rec; 215 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Amon-Ra St. Brown (DNP/abdomen): 26 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Lions vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Williams 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 1 41 5 1 41.0

Williams Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 13 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 2 1 41 1 Week 15 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Bears 3 0 0 0 Week 18 @Packers 1 0 0 0

