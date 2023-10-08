Lions vs. Panthers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Panthers (0-4) enter a matchup with the Detroit Lions (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Ford Field on a four-game losing streak.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Lions and the Panthers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Lions vs. Panthers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Lions
|10
|44
|-500
|+375
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Lions vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats
Detroit Lions
- Detroit's outings this year have an average point total of 47.9, 3.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Lions are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lions have won 66.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (2-1).
- Detroit has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers have played just one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 44 points.
- The average total for Carolina's games this season is 42.1 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Panthers are winless against the spread this year (0-3-1).
- The Panthers have been the underdog in four games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.
- Carolina has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +375 odds on them winning this game.
Lions vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Lions
|26.5
|10
|20.8
|13
|47.9
|2
|4
|Panthers
|16.8
|24
|25.5
|25
|42.1
|1
|4
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.9
|47
|48.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.8
|25.5
|26
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.1
|42.8
|41.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23
|23
|23
|ATS Record
|0-3-1
|0-1-1
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-2
|0-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.