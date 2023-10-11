2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai Schedule: Wednesday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch the first round on on Wednesday, October 11 as competitors take to the links at the 6,672-yard, par-72 Qizhong Garden Golf Club for the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai in Shanghai, China, trying to earn a share of a $2.1M purse.
How to Watch the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai
- Start Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Qizhong Garden Golf Club
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,672 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
Buick LPGA Shanghai Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|8:15 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Weiwei Zhang, Pavarisa Yoktuan, Xiaowen Yin
|10:05 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Yan Liu, Matilda Castren, Pajaree Anannarukarn
|9:54 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Ariya Jutanugarn, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Dani Holmqvist
|9:43 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Lindy Duncan, Alison Lee, Yuna Nishimura
|9:32 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Hinako Shibuno, Chanettee Wannasaen, Mi Hyang Lee
|9:21 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Karis Davidson, Stephanie Meadow, Lauren Coughlin
|9:10 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Hye-jin Choi, Yanhong Pan, Gina Kim
|8:59 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Kelly Tan, Yujie Liu, Shuying Li
|8:48 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Morgane Metraux, Celine Borge, Muni He
|8:37 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Arpichaya Yubol, Madelene Sagstrom, Yuai Ji
