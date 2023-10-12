Bay County, Michigan has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Bay County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

All Saints Central High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

Fairgrove, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Garber High School at Alma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Alma, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

John Glenn High School - Bay City at Freeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Freeland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinconning Area High School at Meridian Early College High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Sanford, MI Conference: Jack Pine

Jack Pine How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City West High School at Bay City Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Bay City, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Western High School at Traverse City Central High School