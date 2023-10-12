The Atlanta Braves hit the road for Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead 2-1 and can clinch with a victory.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) for the Braves and Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (20-5) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season with 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 32 games.

He has 18 quality starts in 32 chances this season.

Strider has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Spencer Strider vs. Phillies

The Phillies rank eighth in MLB with 796 runs scored this season. They have a .256 batting average this campaign with 220 home runs (eighth in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Phillies five times this season, allowing them to go 23-for-118 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI in 33 innings.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

Suarez (4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering one hit.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.

Suarez enters this outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Suarez heads into this game with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 22 appearances this season.

Ranger Suárez vs. Braves

He will face a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 947 total runs scored while batting .276 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .501 slugging percentage (first in MLB play) and has hit a total of 307 home runs (first in the league).

Suarez has a 0.93 ERA and a 0.828 WHIP against the Braves this season in 9 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .147 batting average over two appearances.

