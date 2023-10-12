Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Cass County, Michigan this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cass County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Marcellus High School at Martin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Martin, MI

Martin, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bentley High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Cassopolis, MI

Cassopolis, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dowagiac Union High School at Buchanan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Buchanan, MI

Buchanan, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Vicksburg High School at Edwardsburg High School