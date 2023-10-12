Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Dickinson County, Michigan, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
North Central High School at Norway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Norway, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Menominee High School at Kingsford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Kingsford, MI
- Conference: Great Northern UP Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
