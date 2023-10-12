High school football is on the schedule this week in Dickinson County, Michigan, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

North Central High School at Norway High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12

6:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Norway, MI

Norway, MI Conference: Skyline central

Skyline central How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Menominee High School at Kingsford High School