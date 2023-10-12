Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Menominee County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Menominee County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
North Central High School at Norway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Norway, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Manistique High School at Bark River-Harris High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Harris, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Menominee High School at Kingsford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Kingsford, MI
- Conference: Great Northern UP Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
