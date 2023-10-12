Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Menominee County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

North Central High School at Norway High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 12

6:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Norway, MI

Norway, MI Conference: Skyline central

Skyline central How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Manistique High School at Bark River-Harris High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Harris, MI

Harris, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Menominee High School at Kingsford High School