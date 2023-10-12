Red Wings vs. Devils Injury Report Today - October 12
As they gear up to play the New Jersey Devils (0-0-0) on Thursday, October 12 at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (0-0-0) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Carter Mazur
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dougie Hamilton
|D
|Out
|Wrist
Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Arena: Prudential Center
Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Red Wings had 237 goals last season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- Detroit allowed 3.4 goals per game (275 in total), 22nd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.
Devils Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) made them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- New Jersey gave up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- Their goal differential (+67) made them third-best in the league.
Red Wings vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-250)
|Red Wings (+200)
|6.5
