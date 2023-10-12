How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Thursday, October 12, the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings will open their seasons against one another at Prudential Center in in Newark.
You can watch on ESPN+ and Hulu to see the Devils meet the Red Wings.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info
Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Red Wings conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- With 237 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the league's 24th-ranked offense.
- With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.
- The Red Wings had 57 power-play goals (14th in NHL) on 270 chances.
- The Red Wings scored on 21.11% of their power plays, No. 17 in the NHL.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|80
|32
|47
|79
|47
|56
|54.4%
|Alex DeBrincat
|82
|27
|39
|66
|39
|44
|52.6%
|David Perron
|82
|24
|32
|56
|32
|40
|18.2%
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Daniel Sprong
|66
|21
|25
|46
|21
|21
|40%
Devils Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Devils allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) made them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- They had the league's third-best goal differential at +67.
- The 49 power-play goals the Devils scored last season ranked 20th in the NHL (on 224 power-play chances).
- The Devils had the league's 13th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.88%).
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.3%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|52
|74
|74
|21
|-
|Tyler Toffoli
|82
|34
|39
|73
|32
|41
|58.3%
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
