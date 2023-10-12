On Thursday, October 12, the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings will open their seasons against one another at Prudential Center in in Newark.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Red Wings conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

With 237 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the league's 24th-ranked offense.

With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.

The Red Wings had 57 power-play goals (14th in NHL) on 270 chances.

The Red Wings scored on 21.11% of their power plays, No. 17 in the NHL.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 80 32 47 79 47 56 54.4% Alex DeBrincat 82 27 39 66 39 44 52.6% David Perron 82 24 32 56 32 40 18.2% J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Daniel Sprong 66 21 25 46 21 21 40%

Devils Stats & Trends (2022)

The Devils allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) made them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

They had the league's third-best goal differential at +67.

The 49 power-play goals the Devils scored last season ranked 20th in the NHL (on 224 power-play chances).

The Devils had the league's 13th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.88%).

Devils Key Players