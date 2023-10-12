Red Wings vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Jersey Devils host the Detroit Red Wings for a season opener on Thursday, October 12 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Red Wings vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-275)
|Red Wings (+220)
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings were an underdog in 17 games last season, with six upset wins (35.3%).
- Detroit's moneyline odds were +220 or longer two times last season, and it lost both games.
- The Red Wings have a 31.2% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- A total of 38 of Detroit's games finished with more than 6.5 goals last season.
Red Wings vs Devils Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Red Wings 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|289 (4th)
|Goals
|237 (24th)
|222 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|275 (22nd)
|49 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (14th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|54 (17th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings had 237 goals last season (2.9 per game), 24th in the league.
- Detroit's total of 275 goals conceded (3.4 per game) was 22nd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.
- Detroit had 57 power-play goals (14th in NHL) on 270 chances.
- The Red Wings had the NHL's 17th-ranked power-play percentage (21.11%).
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Detroit had five.
- At 78.31%, the Red Wings had the 18th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Red Wings won 49.1% of faceoffs, 19th in the NHL.
- Detroit's 10.3% shooting percentage was 12th in the league.
- The Red Wings held their opponents scoreless four times.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.