Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Saint Joseph County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Mendon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Mendon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Constantine High School at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: South Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenwood Christian Academy at White Pigeon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: White Pigeon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Muskegon Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sturgis High School at Three Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Three Rivers, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
