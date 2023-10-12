Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Sanilac County, Michigan this week.

    • Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Peck Community High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
    • Location: Carsonville, MI
    • Conference: North Central Thumb
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Atherton High School at Deckerville Community High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Deckerville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Capac High School at Brown City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Brown City, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Branch High School at Croswell-Lexington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Croswell, MI
    • Conference: Blue Water
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marlette High School at Reese High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Reese, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

