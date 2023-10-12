Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Sanilac County, Michigan this week.
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Peck Community High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Carsonville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Atherton High School at Deckerville Community High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Deckerville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capac High School at Brown City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Brown City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Branch High School at Croswell-Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Croswell, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlette High School at Reese High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Reese, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
