Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Tuscola County, Michigan, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
All Saints Central High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Memphis High School at Vassar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Vassar, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Millington, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ubly High School at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cass City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millington High School at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlette High School at Reese High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Reese, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Caro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Caro, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
