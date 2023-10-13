If you live in Arenac County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Arenac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Ogemaw Heights High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Standish, MI

Standish, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Au Gres-Sims High School at Onekama High School