Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Benzie County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Benzie County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benzie County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Benzie Central High School at Glen Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Maple City, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frankfort High School at East Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: East Jordan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
