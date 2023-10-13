Calhoun County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Calhoun County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Tekonsha High School at Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Athens, MI

Conference: Southern Central

Southern Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Harper Creek High School at Coldwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Coldwater, MI

Conference: Interstate 8

Interstate 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Jonesville High School at Homer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Homer, MI

Conference: Big 8

Big 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Kelloggsville High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School