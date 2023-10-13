Calhoun County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Calhoun County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Tekonsha High School at Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Athens, MI
    • Conference: Southern Central
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harper Creek High School at Coldwater High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Coldwater, MI
    • Conference: Interstate 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jonesville High School at Homer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Homer, MI
    • Conference: Big 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kelloggsville High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Battle Creek, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

