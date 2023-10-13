Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charlevoix County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Charlevoix County, Michigan this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Boyne City High School at Oscoda High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Oscoda, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frankfort High School at East Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: East Jordan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Charlevoix High School at Tawas Area High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 14
- Location: Tawas City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
