Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chippewa County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Chippewa County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered below.
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Chippewa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Petoskey High School at Sault Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brimley Area High School at Rapid River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rapid River, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
