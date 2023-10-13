The field is shrinking at the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023, with Clara Burel set for a quarterfinal versus Lucrezia Stefanini. Burel is +900 to win it all at Skanes Family Hotel Monastir.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Burel at the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir

Skanes Family Hotel Monastir Location: Monastir, Tunisia

Monastir, Tunisia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Burel's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 (at 5:00 AM ET), Burel will face Stefanini, after beating Erika Andreeva 6-0, 5-7, 7-6 in the previous round.

Burel currently has odds of -200 to win her next contest against Stefanini. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Burel? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Burel Stats

Burel defeated No. 130-ranked Andreeva 6-0, 5-7, 7-6 on Thursday to make the .

The 22-year-old Burel is 23-11 over the past year and is still looking for her first tournament win.

In six tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Burel has gone 11-5.

In her 34 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Burel has averaged 23.1 games.

In her 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Burel has played 22.9 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Burel has won 61.7% of her service games, and she has won 44.2% of her return games.

Burel has won 49.0% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 61.2% of her service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.