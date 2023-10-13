Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clare County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Clare County, Michigan this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Clare County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Shepherd High School at Clare High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Clare, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestaburg High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Farwell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullock Creek High School at Harrison High School - Harrison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Harrison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
