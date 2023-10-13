High school football is on the schedule this week in Delta County, Michigan, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Tuscola County
  • Cass County
  • Allegan County
  • Bay County
  • Saint Joseph County
  • Washtenaw County
  • Menominee County
  • Dickinson County

    • Delta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Escanaba High School at Alpena High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Alpena, MI
    • Conference: Big North
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gladstone High School at Calumet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Calumet, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brimley Area High School at Rapid River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Rapid River, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ontonagon Area High School at Mid Peninsula High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Rock, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.