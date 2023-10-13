Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Delta County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Delta County, Michigan, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Delta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Escanaba High School at Alpena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Alpena, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gladstone High School at Calumet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Calumet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brimley Area High School at Rapid River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rapid River, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ontonagon Area High School at Mid Peninsula High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
