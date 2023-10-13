Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Eaton County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Eaton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Bangor High School at Maple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Vermontville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Okemos High School at Grand Ledge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Grand Ledge, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaton Rapids High School at Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Charlotte, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potterville High School at Genesee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Genesee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.