Is there high school football on the docket this week in Emmet County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Emmet County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Elk Rapids High School at Harbor Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Harbor Springs, MI

Harbor Springs, MI Conference: Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Petoskey High School at Sault Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Sault Ste. Marie, MI Conference: Big North

Big North How to Stream: Watch Here

Pellston High School at Onaway High School