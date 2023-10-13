Frances Tiafoe plays Aslan Karatsev to begin play in the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships in Tokyo, Japan (in the round of 32). In his most recent tournament (the Rolex Shanghai Masters), he was eliminated by Lorenzo Sonego in the round of 64. Tiafoe has the fifth-best odds (+900) to be crowned champion at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

Tiafoe at the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Tiafoe's Next Match

Tiafoe will meet Karatsev in the round of 32 of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships on Tuesday, October 17 at 6:20 AM ET.

Tiafoe Stats

In his last tournament, the Rolex Shanghai Masters, Tiafoe was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 59-ranked Sonego, 6-2, 2-6, 3-6.

Tiafoe has won two of his 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 36-19.

Tiafoe is 21-13 on hard courts over the past year.

Tiafoe, over the past year, has played 55 matches across all court types, and 26.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Tiafoe has played 34 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 25.6 games per match while winning 53.4% of games.

Tiafoe, over the past year, has won 84.3% of his service games and 24.0% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Tiafoe has won 84.8% of his games on serve and 24.1% on return.

