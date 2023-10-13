Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ionia County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Ionia County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Ionia County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Portland High School at Sexton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lake Odessa, MI
- Conference: Greater Lansing
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Johns High School at Ionia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ionia, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belding Area High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belding Area High School at East Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saranac High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Westphalia, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
