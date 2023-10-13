Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Isabella County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Isabella County, Michigan this week? We have the information here.
Isabella County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Shepherd High School at Clare High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Clare, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manton High School at Beal City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. H. Dow High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
