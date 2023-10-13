Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Jackson County, Michigan this week? We've got you covered.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Gaylord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Gaylord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belding Area High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leslie High School at Grass Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Grass Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Center High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Manchester, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belding Area High School at East Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springport High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Addison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson Northwest High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hastings, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Concord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
